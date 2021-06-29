US appoints Indian-American Atul Keshap as interim envoy to India

1 min read.Updated: 29 Jun 2021, 07:37 PM ISTLalit K Jha, PTI
WASHINGTON :
The US has appointed Indian-American career diplomat Atul Keshap, an old India-hand at the state department, as the country’s Charge’d Affairs in Delhi.
“Ambassador Keshap’s appointment will reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic," the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.