OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US appoints Indian-American Atul Keshap as interim envoy to India

US appoints Indian-American Atul Keshap as interim envoy to India

Atul Keshap, 50, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Charge d'Affaires, ad interim, following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith (@Twitter)Premium
Atul Keshap, 50, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Charge d'Affaires, ad interim, following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith (@Twitter)
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2021, 07:37 PM IST Lalit K Jha, PTI

'Ambassador Keshap’s appointment will reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic', the US State Department said

WASHINGTON : The US has appointed Indian-American career diplomat Atul Keshap, an old India-hand at the state department, as the country’s Charge’d Affairs in Delhi.

“Ambassador Keshap’s appointment will reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic," the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Keshap, 50, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Charge d'Affaires, ad interim, following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith, it said.

“Keshap will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously at US Embassy New Delhi and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia," the statement said.

He most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and as the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout