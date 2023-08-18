The US has granted approval for F-16 fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands.
As reported by Reuters, these jets are intended to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russian forces, and the deployment will take place following the completion of pilot training, according to a US official's statement on Thursday.
Ukraine has been proactively pursuing US-made F-16 fighter jets to bolster its capacity in responding to Russia's aerial supremacy.
Washington has officially guaranteed Denmark and the Netherlands that it will accelerate the process of approving requisite third-party transfer requests for F-16s destined for Ukraine. This will streamline the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine once pilot training is completed.
Reuters further noted that Denmark and the Netherlands, the two countries leading the training coalition, had recently asked for those assurances.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests would be approved, the official said.
"I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors," Blinken said in a letter to the two officials, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Blinken said, "It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty."
He said the approval of the third party requests would allow Ukraine to take "full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training."
US President Joe Biden had endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in May but no timing for the supply of warplanes had been given so far. The F-16 is made by Lockheed Martin.
(With inputs from Reuters)
