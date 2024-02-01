US approves sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of $ 3.99 billion
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship said a release
The US on Thursday approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion. The proposed mega drone deal was announced during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message