US approves sale of anti-submarine warfare Sonobuoys to India estimated at $52.8 million

The United States has approved a potential sale of anti-submarine warfare equipment to India on August 24. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has given the green light for a Foreign Military Sale of sonobuoys and related gear to India, estimated at $52.8 million.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of this proposed sale, which includes various types of sonobuoys and associated technical support. The equipment is designed to enhance India's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly for operations involving its MH-60R helicopters.

A DSCA statement emphasized the strategic importance of this sale, noting that it "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship." The agency also highlighted India's role as "an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions."

The proposed sale aligns with the broader context of strengthening US-India defense ties. During a recent four-day visit to the United States, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with key US officials and visited naval facilities. Singh expressed optimism about the growing partnership, stating, "India and the US look forward to work together and benefit from each other's experiences."

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin echoed this sentiment, praising the momentum in US-India relations. He stated, "We share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our defence cooperation continues to grow stronger and stronger." Austin also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand defense industrial ties and strengthen supply chain resilience between the two nations.

The visit also saw progress in other areas of defense cooperation. The two countries finalized a "security of supply" arrangement aimed at addressing potential supply chain issues for national security needs. Vic Ramdass, a senior US defense official, called this agreement "a pivotal moment in the US-India major defence partner relationship," as quoted by ANI.

While the sonobuoy sale represents a significant development, officials assert that it will not disrupt the regional military balance. The DSCA stated that India should have no difficulty integrating this equipment into its armed forces.