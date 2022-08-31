US Army grounds entire Chinook helicopter fleet; All you need to know

Chinook helicopters are known to be the icons of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East
The Indian Air Force operates its fleet of 15 Boeing-made Chinook helicopters
The US Army on Wednesday grounded its fleet of workhorse CH-47 Chinook helicopters after several instances of engine fires. "The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," A US Army official said.
"While no deaths or injuries occurred, the Army temporarily grounded the CH-47 fleet out of an abundance of caution, until those corrective actions are complete," the official added.
As per reports from the US media, the American Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters because of a risk of engine fires.
Chinook helicopters are known to be the icons of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East. The Chinooks, originally known as the CH-47 are in service across the US armed forces as well as in nearly 20 countries including India.
As a result, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also sought details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the Chinook helicopters.
The Indian Air Force operates its fleet of 15 Boeing-made Chinook helicopters which were acquired from the US and inducted into the service in March 2019.
The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north while another unit is located in Assam for taking care of the northeastern areas.
CH-47 Chinook: All you need to know about this iconic chopper
Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter for the US Army and international defense forces.