‘Free ki revri reach US’: Arvind Kejriwal after Donald Trump vows to cut electricity rates to ’half’ if voted to power

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of energy and electricity in ‘half within 12 months.’

Published11 Oct 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said, "Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US.'"

More details awaited…..

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 12:34 PM IST
