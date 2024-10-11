BREAKING NEWS

‘Free ki revri reach US’: Arvind Kejriwal after Donald Trump vows to cut electricity rates to 'half' if voted to power

1 min read

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of energy and electricity in ‘half within 12 months.’

