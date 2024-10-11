Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of energy and electricity in ‘half within 12 months.’
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of energy and electricity in ‘half within 12 months.’
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said, "Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US.'"