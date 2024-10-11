Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Free ki revri reach US’: Arvind Kejriwal after Donald Trump vows to cut electricity rates to 'half' if voted to power
BREAKING NEWS

‘Free ki revri reach US’: Arvind Kejriwal after Donald Trump vows to cut electricity rates to 'half' if voted to power

Written By Fareha Naaz

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of energy and electricity in ‘half within 12 months.’

Mint Image

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief, on Friday took note of Donald Trump's recent and major announcement about cutting the price of energy and electricity in ‘half within 12 months.’

Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said, "Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US.'"

More details awaited…..

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.