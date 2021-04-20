US asks citizens to avoid travelling to India amid Covid surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid a surge in COVID cases in India, the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told its citizens to avoid travelling to India. ''Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel,'' said CDC.

Amid a surge in COVID cases in India, the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told its citizens to avoid travelling to India. ''Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel,'' said CDC.

Most Americans were already prevented from traveling to much of Europe because of COVID-19 restrictions. Washington has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in most of Europe, China, Brazil, Iran and South Africa.

Britain on Monday also imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return.

Hancock said India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return.

India reported 273,810 new infections on Monday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. It has now reported more than 15 million infections, second only to the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}