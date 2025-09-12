US attorney seeks black box data of Air India AI171 crash, cites possible water leak short circuit

Air India AI 171 lane Crasg: A senior US attorney representing families of victims of the Air India flight AI171 tragedy has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in the United States, seeking access to the flight data recorder (FDR) — commonly known as the black box — from the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to news agency ANI report.

Mike Andrews, the lead attorney acting on behalf of the majority of affected families, claims that emerging evidence supports an alternative theory: that a potable water system leak may have caused a catastrophic electrical short circuit, leading to the loss of both engines shortly after takeoff, rather than any misjudgment by the flight crew.

AI 171 Crash Killed 260 in One of India’s Deadliest Aviation Disasters On June 12, Air India flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for London but crashed within 90 seconds of departure.

The devastating accident claimed 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 individuals on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later revealed in its preliminary report that both engines of the aircraft unexpectedly shut down during the initial climb, causing a rapid loss of thrust and descent.

This made AI171 one of the deadliest air crashes in India’s recent history, prompting calls for a thorough international investigation into the technical factors that may have contributed to the tragedy.

FOIA Request to Access Air India AI 171 Flight Data Recorder Attorney Mike Andrews has now filed a formal FOIA petition with US aviation authorities to secure the FDR data for independent examination. He argues that the crash may have been caused by a hidden technical fault rather than pilot actions.

Andrews explained, “Our evidence increasingly suggests that a water leak from the aircraft's potable water system may have triggered an electrical short circuit, leading to critical system failures on board AI171.”

He further claimed that the short circuit could have automatically shut down the fuel control switches, cutting off propulsion to both engines simultaneously. “If true, this would mean the loss of thrust was the result of a systems failure, not any error by the flight crew,” he added.

FAA Airworthiness Directive Highlights Water Leak Risks Andrews’ argument is supported by a recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airworthiness directive (AD) issued on May 14, which specifically warned operators of Boeing 787 aircraft about potential water leaks from poorly installed waterline couplings.

The FAA directive highlights that water leaking from the potable water system can seep into the electronics equipment (EE) bays, a critical zone housing flight control systems and avionics.

The FAA stated:

“The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain The Boeing Company Model 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes. This AD was prompted by reports of water leakage from the potable water system due to improperly installed waterline couplings, and water leaking into the electronics equipment (EE) bays from above the floor in the main cabin, resulting in water on the equipment in the EE bays.”

According to the directive, such leaks “could cause the equipment in the EE bays to become wet, resulting in an electrical short and potential loss of system functions essential for safe flight.”

To mitigate these risks, the FAA mandated that all airlines operating these aircraft must inspect seat tracks above the EE bays for signs of missing or damaged sealants, moisture barrier tape, and other protective components.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Under Fresh Scrutiny The aircraft involved in the AI171 crash was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the models specifically mentioned in the FAA directive. This has intensified scrutiny over Boeing’s production and maintenance standards, already under global examination due to several recent incidents involving the 787 fleet.

Andrews stressed that the timing of the FAA directive — issued just weeks before the Ahmedabad crash — raises serious questions.

“The presence of water leaks and the potential for short circuits were already identified by the FAA. This makes it critical to examine whether AI171’s tragedy was the result of a known but unresolved design flaw,” he said.

AI -171 Crash Victim's Families Demand Transparency and Justice Families of the victims have expressed frustration over delays in accessing crucial data and evidence related to the crash. They have rallied behind Andrews’ FOIA request, seeking transparency in the investigation process.

The US attorney’s push for access to the black box could significantly influence the direction of the ongoing inquiry. If the short circuit theory is proven, it could shift liability away from the flight crew and place it squarely on systemic maintenance or manufacturing issues.