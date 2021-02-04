US backs India's new farm laws, says peaceful protests hallmark of a democracy

NEW DELHI : The US on Thursday seemed to give conditional support to India’s newly passed farm laws that have triggered protests from farmers but added that unfettered access to information including the internet was one of the “hallmarks of a thriving democracy."

In a statement, the US embassy in New Delhi said: "In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment." This has been a key argument of the Indian government that has been facing protests from late November.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

The embassy statement also said that “peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue."

It also added:“We recognize that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy."

India’s farmers’ protests began in late November and has attracted international attention. New Delhi has maintained that the protests are an “internal matter" pushing back against comments made by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at the start of the protests to remarks by those made earlier this week by international celebrities like Rihanna and the climate change teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

The protests had by and large been peaceful but on 26 January, a day that India marks as Republic Day, New Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes as a tractor rally by farmers to protest against the market-oriented laws turned violent. Thousands of farmers clashed with police at several locations in Delhi after some of them deviated from rally routes agreed by farm unions. Since then there have been reports that the Indian government had stopped internet services at protests sites where farmers have gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi. New Delhi. On Wednesday, the Indian government sent a notice to Twitter, warning the social media platform of penal action over non-compliance of its order to remove accounts and tweets which alleged "farmer genocide" in the country. The notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) held that it motivated the campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in society on "unsubstantiated" grounds.

The government has so far held almost a dozen rounds of talks with the farmers and has also scheduled a debate in the current ongoing session of parliament.

As part of a compromise, the Modi government has offered to suspend the laws for up to 18 months. It had previously offered to amend provisions to allay farmers’ fears. Farmers’ unions have rejected both. On 12 January the Supreme Court had suspended the three laws till further orders and constituted an expert committee to submit a report within two months. However, farm unions have refused to appear before the committee and said they will only negotiate with the Union government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via