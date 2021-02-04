US backs India's new farm laws, says peaceful protests hallmark of a democracy

The protests had by and large been peaceful but on 26 January, a day that India marks as Republic Day, New Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes as a tractor rally by farmers to protest against the market-oriented laws turned violent. Thousands of farmers clashed with police at several locations in Delhi after some of them deviated from rally routes agreed by farm unions. Since then there have been reports that the Indian government had stopped internet services at protests sites where farmers have gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi. New Delhi. On Wednesday, the Indian government sent a notice to Twitter, warning the social media platform of penal action over non-compliance of its order to remove accounts and tweets which alleged "farmer genocide" in the country. The notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) held that it motivated the campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in society on "unsubstantiated" grounds.

