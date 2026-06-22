US backs India's combat readiness with proposed $482.2 million Apache helicopters and M777A2 howitzers support deal

The United States has formally notified a proposed sale of sustainment support services and related equipment for India's AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, with the combined package valued at an estimated $482.2 million.

The notification was issued by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which oversees the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, and was published in the Federal Register on June 17.

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The move follows a May 18 notification by the US State Department to Congress regarding the potential sale of support services for the two key Indian military platforms.

Two major support packages According to the notifications, India has requested long-term sustainment support aimed at maintaining the operational readiness of its Apache helicopter fleet and M777A2 howitzers.

The support package for the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers is estimated at $230 million, while the Apache helicopter sustainment programme is valued at $198.2 million.

Together with associated equipment and services, the total proposed package is estimated at $482.2 million.

Support for M777A2 Howitzers India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers through the US Foreign Military Sales programme to strengthen its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous and high-altitude regions.

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Under the proposed arrangement, India has sought comprehensive sustainment support for the artillery systems.

"The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million," the notification stated.

The M777 howitzers are a key component of the Indian Army's long-range firepower and are designed for rapid deployment in difficult terrain.

Apache helicopter support In a separate notification, the US Department of Defense said India has requested extensive support services for its AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The proposed package includes engineering, logistics and training assistance, along with technical documentation and programme support.

According to the notification, India has requested "AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and programme support."

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The Apache support package is estimated to cost $198.2 million.

The Indian Army operates the AH-64E Apache, widely regarded as one of the world's most advanced combat helicopters, for precision strike, anti-armour and battlefield support missions.

Major defence contractors involved The principal contractors for the Apache sustainment package will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

For the M777A2 support programme, the principal contractor will be BAE Systems, based in Cumbria, United Kingdom.

Boost to India-US strategic partnership The US Department of Defense said the proposed sales are consistent with Washington's broader strategic objectives and will strengthen defence cooperation with India.

The proposed sale of assistance for helicopters and howitzers will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship, the department said.

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The Pentagon described India as a major defence partner and an important contributor to stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

Enhancing India's defence readiness According to the US government, the support packages will improve India's ability to meet current and future security challenges.

The proposed sales will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats, the Department of Defense said.

Officials also noted that India would have no difficulty integrating the support services into its existing military infrastructure.

(With PTI inputs)

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