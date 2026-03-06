‘US blackmailed’: Kharge slams Trump's 30-day waiver ‘permission’ for India to buy Russian oil amid West Asia conflict

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under a "dire threat" as the United States allowed a 30-day waiver for New Delhi to purchase Russian oil amid shipping routes passing through the Strait of Hormuz being hampered.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) announced the 30-day measure to counter Iran during the conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected the Gulf countries supplying crude oil.

Kharge's post on X In an X post, Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he was being "blackmailed" by the US. Recalling PM Modi's "Main desh nahi jhukne doonga" (would not let the nation bow down), calling it a mere slogan to win elections.

He said that words such as "allow" and "permission" are used for sanctioned states, not for equal partners in the global order.

Kharge wrote on X, "India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under dire threat because PM Modi is getting blackmailed on the Epstein Files and the Adani Case. The US proclamation to 'allow' and grant us 'permission' to buy Russian oil, as a 'waiver for 30-days', clearly demonstrates the Modi Govt is continuously ceding diplomatic space. This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in the global order."

Further, he accused PM Modi of succumbing to Washington over the purchase of oil from Russia and Iran.

As India and the US announced the trade deal framework, Washington said that New Delhi has agreed not to buy oil from Russia.

He wrote, "Modi ji's friend Mr Trump announces ceasefire first during Operation Sindoor, not us. He announces that he stopped the war, atleast 100 times! PM silent. They tell India not to buy Iranian oil. GOI succumbs. Mr Trump tells us not to buy Russian oil, and the GOI reduces the imports. Mr Trump announced the Indo-US Trade Deal Agreement, which is contingent on India not buying Russian oil. Modi ji puts a stamp of approval. Now, the US grants India a 'temporary 30-day waiver' and 'allows' Indian refineries to buy Russian oil."

Bringing out Congress' "surrender" jibe for PM Modi, Kharge said that former Prime Ministers, regardless of party line, did not succumb to the pressure from foreign state actors.

"From trade to oil, from data to India's long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi ji surrendered it all. India has a proud record of chartering our own destiny. It remained unblemished until now. From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, to even Atal Bihari Vajpayee - No Prime Minister has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi ji. 'Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga' was a mere slogan-cry to win elections. 140 Cr Indians stand betrayed," the X post read.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described Indian foreign policy as "exploitation of a compromised individual."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government over the question of sovereignty, Rahul Gandhi said that New Delhi's foreign policy should be rooted in the nation's history and ethos.

"India's foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa. What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual," Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress' remarks followed the US Treasury Secretary's X post, where he announced that the department has issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil to enable oil flow into the global market.

Washington said that it expects New Delhi to "ramp up" purchases of US oil after this short-term waiver.

Indian ceramic and fertiliser industries are expected to be affected by the hampering of the energy supply due to dependence on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

India sources nearly 40 per cent of its oil imports from the region, with a significant portion transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.