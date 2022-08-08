This US city will hold two-day '75 years of India's Independence' celebrations

Charlie Baker, Governor of Massachusetts has proclaimed 75 years of India's Independence as India Day, which will be celebrated at India Street in Boston on August 15.
The 75th anniversary of India's Independence will also be observed in Boston, where 32 countries will participate and will feature an airplane carrying a 220-feet US-India flag over the American city, according to news agency PTI.
Abhishek Singh, President of Federation of Indian Associations--New England, organiser of the parade said that the celebrations this year have several firsts in the history of India's Independence.
Charlie Baker, Governor of Massachusetts has proclaimed 75 years of India's Independence as "India Day", which will be celebrated at India Street in Boston on August 15 and at State House in Rhode on August 14 this year.
In the celebrations, former Indian cricketer RP Singh has been invited as Grand Marshal of the parade. FIA New England is celebrating 75 years of Independent India under the banner of “The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
The two-day celebrations in Boston will feature an airplane carrying 1 220-feet US-India flag hoisting at Boston Harbor, the India-USA Freedom Gallery across India Street. In addition to this, a light-up ceremony at the State House of Rhode Island, a parade led by a big band of veterans and floats representing the diversity of the country will also take place.
For the first time, participants from 32 countries will march in the India Day Parade showcasing the vibrant cultural diversity on India Street at the historic Boston Harbor. The FIA New England will also organize the Freedom Gallery and exhibition across India Street for the first time.
Many forgotten freedon fighters who are yet unknown to the new general, will be recalled with these events. The media release as quoted by PTI stated that this celebration will help in bringing alive stories of unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.
The organizers said that these events have been organized with an aim to recreate the forth stories, which lay as faded memoeries of the past, and inspire the coming generations.
Abhishek Singh said that India should once again become a VIshwa Guru and the hub of innovation and knowledge, hence, it is necessary to create awareness about different aspects of India's heritage in younger generation's minds.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has sent a recorded video message to be played on the occasion in Boston, in which he said that India-US relationship has come a long way.
In India, the Union government has made it mandatory for central government officials to hoist the tricolour at their homes and offices. Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, the government wants about 200 million homes in the country, involving a billion people to fly the tricolour during 13-15 August.
According to the government, the programme is aimed at increasing the spirit of patriotism. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has been started as part of celebrating 75th year of India's Independence.
