US business groups form global task force to mobilize covid fightback in India

NEW DELHI : Key US business groups such as the US-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, besides chief executive officers from more than 40 companies on Tuesday announced the formation of the “Global Task Force on Pandemic Response: Mobilizing for India".

This follows a meeting overnight on Tuesday between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and members of the US business community to leverage private sector support to help India battle its covid-19 infection surge.

“This is a new US public-private partnership to provide India with critical medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving assistance amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases," the US India Business Council said in a statement. "The partnership is supported by the Business Roundtable and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum," it added.

Briefing reporters on Blinken’s meeting with US businesses, state department spokesman Ned Price said: “Secretary Blinken, coordinator for global covid response and health security Gayle Smith, and national security council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs Kurt Campbell provided an update on US assistance and welcomed coordination with US industry."

“Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation to US industry partners and reaffirmed that the US stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of India as we continue to work towards solutions for the covid-19 crisis," Price said.

The discussions follow a telephone call between by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in which Biden conveyed solidarity with India as it battles a rampaging second wave of covid-19 infections in the country. India has been looking to get cryogenic containers to transport liquid medical oxygen to overstretched hospitals as they battle to save critically ill patients. Scores of patients have been reported dead due to the lack of oxygen support. Making matters worse was a shortage of critical drugs and vaccines. One key item on India’s wish list put forth to the US has been quick export of vital components required for vaccine production in India. The export of 37 critical components had slowed down as Biden invoked the 1950 Defence Production Act which prioritizes domestic needs of the US over exports to other countries.

US industry and Indian Americans have been seen as playing a big role in mobilizing the US administration into mobilizing support for a beleaguered India.

On Monday, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and others conveyed their strong support to India as the daily number of infections crossed the 350,000 mark this week and the number of daily deaths stood at over 2,800 due to covid-19. The total number of those infected with the disease stood at over 17 million.

In its statement, the US-India Business Council said business leaders underscored the depth and breadth of the crisis, in economic as well as humanitarian terms, while Secretary Blinken provided a readout of the recent call between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi.

“During that call, which came just hours before the meeting, President Biden pledged to distribute 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine abroad—a welcome development following advocacy that the US Chamber and US-India Business Council advanced on the issue late last week," the statement said.

Nisha Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council and senior vice president, international strategy, US chamber of commerce noted that India had become the “new ground zero for the world’s fight against covid-19".

“In the face of heart-breaking humanitarian impact, we need a global response to support India’s people and the actions of its central and state governments and courageous healthcare professionals. What happens in India won’t stay in India."

“USIBC has been working around the clock to galvanize official and corporate support. We’ve seen US commitments to share vaccines and increase India’s access to critical medical supplies such as vaccine ingredients, medical oxygen and rapid testing kits. There has been engagement from President Biden, secretary of state Blinken and senior White House staff. Our members are also stepping up using resources put together by USIBC and the US Chamber. American companies are mobilizing and the impact of their work will be felt on the ground soon." Biswal added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.