US business groups form global task force to mobilize covid fightback in India

The discussions follow a telephone call between by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in which Biden conveyed solidarity with India as it battles a rampaging second wave of covid-19 infections in the country. India has been looking to get cryogenic containers to transport liquid medical oxygen to overstretched hospitals as they battle to save critically ill patients. Scores of patients have been reported dead due to the lack of oxygen support. Making matters worse was a shortage of critical drugs and vaccines. One key item on India’s wish list put forth to the US has been quick export of vital components required for vaccine production in India. The export of 37 critical components had slowed down as Biden invoked the 1950 Defence Production Act which prioritizes domestic needs of the US over exports to other countries.