A C-17 aircraft, reportedly carrying migrants from India, departed from the United States. If reports are to be believed, the flight will likely land in Amritsar, Punjab.

"The aircraft departed from San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to reach Amritsar, India, within 24 hours," several reports, including The Logical Indian, India Today and News 18, claimed on Tuesday. There are 205 Indian migrants onboard the C-17 military aircraft, Business Standard reported.

This C-17 flight marks the first deportation of Indian nationals since US President Donald Trump took office on January 20. A visual of the same was circulated online on Tuesday.

What we know so far Illegal Indian immigrants deported: A US military plane is deporting migrants to India, a US official was quoted by Reuters as saying on Monday, the farthest destination of the Trump administration's military transport flights for migrants.

An official said the C-17 aircraft had departed for India with migrants aboard but would not arrive for at least 24 hours.

Have immigrants from other countries deported from the US? The Pentagon has also started providing flights to deport more than 5,000 immigrants held by US authorities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. So far, military aircraft have flown migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras, Reuters reported.

What did India say on deportation reports: There hasn't been comment by India on the recent deportation news. However, on January 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or “anywhere in the world.”

How many Indians are living illegally in the US? Sources told the Bloomberg that both nations have identified approximately 18,000 illegal Indian migrants for deportation, though the actual number could be significantly higher, as the total remains uncertain.

India accounts for a relatively small share of illegal migration to the US, with its citizens making up about 3 per cent of all unlawful crossings in fiscal 2024, the Times of India reported while citing US customs and border protection data.

'Not worth the risk': A US Embassy spokesperson told news agency ANI that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a “clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk”.

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.

Costly way to transport migrants: Military flights are a costly way to transport migrants. Reuters reported that a military deportation flight to Guatemala last week likely cost at least $4,675 per migrant.

Donald Trump has increasingly turned to the military to help carry out his immigration agenda, including sending additional troops to the US-Mexico border, using military aircraft to deport migrants and opening military bases to house them.