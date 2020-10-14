US calls for ‘enhanced cooperation’ among Quad partners

The US underscored “enhanced cooperation" among members of a so called “ Quad " group of countries to create resilient supply chains and increase maritime security in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China aggressively asserting itself in the region in talks with strategic partner India, a US statement said Wednesday.

The discussions in New Delhi took place during the visit of Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s three-day visit that came a week after the meeting of the “Quad" foreign ministers in Tokyo. The US, Australia, Japan and India are the members of the “Quad."

Biegun’s visit was to pave the ground for the third India-US “2+2" talks – a meeting of defence and foreign ministers of the two countries – on 26-27 October. This is seen as the last major foreign policy engagement in Washington’s diary before the 3 November presidential polls.

Speaking at the India-US Forum, an event organized by the Anantha Centre think tank in New Dlehi. Biegun “joined Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to underscore the importance of the US-India partnership, particularly in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US readout of the visit said.

Biegun “emphasized the work of the Quad toward a region protected and made prosperous in equal measure by strong and peaceful nations in the Indo-Pacific. Deputy Secretary Biegun also underscored enhanced cooperation among the Quad to create resilient supply chains, promote transparency, and increase maritime security, topics most recently discussed in the October 6 meeting of (Quad) Foreign Ministers attended by Secretary of State Pompeo," the statement said.

According to news reports the US is in favour of expanding the “Quad" adding more likeminded countries. In the Tokyo meeting, the US was the only one among the four members to openly slam China for its aggressive behavior against its neighbours including India. India, Japan and Australia were more circumspect in their comments and did not name China while calling for respect for sovereignty and freedom of navigation

In his meetings with Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Biegun discussed “US efforts to work with India and like-minded partners on a range of issues including regional security, economic cooperation, and coordinated efforts to address the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic," the US statement said.

While in New Delhi, Biegun “also met with Bhutanese Ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel to reaffirm the United States’ close relationship with the people of Bhutan," it added. The US does not have diplomatic representation in Bhutan. Thimphu has missions from India, Kuwait and Bangladesh only.

