US-China trade war to boost real estate investments in India: Report

While $2.5 trillion of venture capital investments into the life science business was focused on US and China over the last five years, countries that saw particular strong growth in 2019 include India where investments into life sciences nearly doubled on a year-on-year basis, followed by Spain that saw about 83% growth, Australia nearly 79% and Austria that saw over four-fold growth, indicating that the future growth and therefore demand for real estate, including property assets from startup incubators and R&D facilities to office headquarter buildings, in the life science sector will come from these markets.