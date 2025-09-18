US citizen, 71, who came to Punjab to get married, burnt to death by 75-year-old NRI groom

A 71-year-old US woman of Indian origin was allegedly burnt to death in Punjab by her 75-year-old NRI fiancé. Police have arrested an accomplice; the groom remains absconding. Investigators say the motive was financial.

Livemint( with inputs from PTI)
Published18 Sep 2025, 10:55 AM IST
A 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin, Rupinder Kaur Pandher, was allegedly murdered in Ludhiana in July, shortly after arriving from Seattle to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI. The case came to light last week when Ludhiana police registered an FIR naming suspects, including the groom, Charanjit Singh Grewal, who is now absconding. The FIR was filed following her disappearance.

Who was the alleged groom?

Rupinder Pandher had travelled to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, a Ludhiana-origin NRI living in England, who was due to be her husband. Police allege that Grewal was behind her murder.

How was the disappearance reported?

Rupinder Pandher's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, grew suspicious when she found her mobile phone switched off on July 24. By July 28, she had alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, which in turn pressed local police to investigate the matter.

When did the family learn about her death?

It was only last week that the Khairah family received the news of Rupinder Pandher's death.

Who has been arrested?

Police arrested Sukhjeet Singh Sonu of Malha Patti village in connection with Rupinder Pandher’s killing. According to police, Sonu allegedly admitted to killing her in his house and burning her body in a storeroom.

What was the motive?

Police said Sonu acted on the instructions of Charanjit Grewal, who allegedly promised him 50 lakh for killing Rupinder Pandher. Officers added that the motive was financial, as Rupinder had transferred a significant amount of money to Charanjit prior to her visit.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh (Ludhiana Police Range) confirmed that Charanjit Grewal, who is absconding, has been named as a suspect. Police are working to recover Rupinder Pandher’s skeletal remains and other evidence based on Sonu’s disclosure.

