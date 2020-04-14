US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes worth $155 million to India

NEW DELHI: The US has notified the Congress its plans to sell to India air-launched anti-ship missiles and lightweight torpedoes worth $155 million to enhance the latter's deterrence capabilities against “regional threats" and boost its homeland defence.

The sale of 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles is estimated to cost $92 million, while 16 Mark 54 lightweight torpedoes, and three Mark 54 exercise torpedoes are estimated to cost $63 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Monday in two separate notifications to the US Congress, according to a PTI report.

The Pentagon said the US State Department cleared the sales following a request from the Indian government in the backdrop of China flexing its military muscle in the strategic Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions.

In recent years, China has been engaged in disputes with its smaller neighbours over the sovereignty of islands in the South China Sea and the East China Sea. China claims sovereignty over all of South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims. In the East China Sea, Beijing has territorial disputes with Japan. The South China Sea and the East China Sea are said to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources besides being vital to global trade.

In 2016, Washington recognised India as a “Major Defence Partner," a designation that allows New Delhi to buy more advanced and sensitive technologies from the US on a par with that its closest allies and partners.

According to the Pentagon, the Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in the defence of critical sea lanes of communication while enhancing inter-operability with the US and its partners.

“India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defence. India will have no difficulty in absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," the Pentagon said.

While the Harpoon missiles will be manufactured by Boeing, the torpedoes would be supplied by Raytheon, the notification said.

The proposed sale, it said, will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. The Mark 54 lightweight torpedos will provide the capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions. The sale of neither piece of military equipment will alter the basic military balance in the region, the Pentagon said, adding that it would support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping strengthen strategic relationship with India.