US 'closely monitoring' India-China border clash

NEW DELHI: The US is “closely monitoring“ the situation along the Line of Actual (LAC) between India and China where a violent face-off between the two countries resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese casualties.

A US state department statement said, “ We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died and we offer condolences to the families."

A US state department statement said, " We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died and we offer condolences to the families."

“Both India and China have expressed a desire to de escalate and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation," said the statement that was issued overnight Wednesday.

The statement added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had discussed the situation on the border in a phone call on 2 June. Trump had also invited Modi for a G-7 summit in the US in September.

The violent standoff between India and China on Monday is the worst between the two countries in 45 years. According to ANI, Indian intercepts had gathered that 43 Chinese soldiers had also been killed and injured in the fighting.