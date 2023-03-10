US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo visits Handloom Haat; witnesses live loom and craft demonstration1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:00 PM IST
- In the spirit of the celebration of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 stalls have been put up by women handloom weavers, craft persons, entrepreneurs & designers including many national awardees
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Friday witnessed the live loom and craft demonstration during a visit to the Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi where she was hosted by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh.
