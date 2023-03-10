US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Friday witnessed the live loom and craft demonstration during a visit to the Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi where she was hosted by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh.

She interacted with women artisans & weavers and appreciated the significant contribution of women in the textiles sector.

The week long celebratory program has been organised by Ministry of Textiles, as part of International women’s day #ViraasatCelebratingShakti at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi from 6 to 12 March 2023.

In the spirit of the celebration of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 stalls have been put up by women handloom weavers, craft persons, entrepreneurs & designers including many national awardees.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles explained the vitality of handloom & handicrafts to the US Secretary of Commerce with special focus on their importance as part of India’s cultural heritage and as source of employment for a large number of people, especially women. She further stressed upon the circularity & sustainability in Handicrafts and Handlooms.

“Circularity in textiles aims to shift from the take-make-dispose linear value chain into a circular system where value is retained for a longer period. Focus is on reducing waste in the value stream by employing different circular strategies like recycle, repair, reuse/remanufacture, rental and resale," the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement.

Sustainability has gained importance as per SDG commitments. Handloom and handicraft pioneer sustainability with the use of natural local raw material, natural dyes, recycled material etc., it added.

The exhibition is open to the public from 11 am to 8 pm till 12 March, 2023.