US Commerce Secy recalls her meeting with PM Modi, India's visit2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 01:33 PM IST
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was in India last month for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meeting.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo appreciated PM Narendra Modi as an ‘unbelievable visionary’. She called the Indian Prime Minister the most popular world leader with the commitment and desire to move India forward as a global power, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×