US ‘concerned’ about ‘India-Iran Chabahar port’ deal: ‘Force of terrorism not only in Middle East but other places’
Noting that countries should be aware of ‘interacting with Iran as it exported terrorism’, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently said ‘it directly attacks other sovereign nation. And that should be a concern for all of us.’ He comments came while speaking about ‘India-Iran Chabahar port’ deal.