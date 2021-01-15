US Congressman praises India for supplying Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours

India plans to purchase millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses and supply them to Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Seychelles and Mauritius.

A top American Congressman has applauded India for its plans to supply COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours and partners around the world.

"India is one of the world's largest manufacturers of inoculations. In a time of great need for the entire international community, India is stepping up to help the world overcome this pandemic," Sherman said.

