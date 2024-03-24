Active Stocks
US Consulate condoles death of Indian-origin Arshia Joshi in Pennsylvania car accident

ANI

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in New York sent its ‘deepest condolences' to Arshia Joshi’s family. The Indian-origin woman lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21.

Representative Image: The US Consulate stated that it was in touch with the family of the deceased girl and the local community leaders (Unsplash)Premium
Representative Image: The US Consulate stated that it was in touch with the family of the deceased girl and the local community leaders (Unsplash)

The Indian consulate in New York on Sunday expressed its 'deepest condolences' to the family members of an Indian-origin 21-year-old woman, Arshia Joshi, who died in a car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21.

The consulate stated that it was in touch with the family of the deceased girl and the local community leaders while assuring all possible assistance to repatriate her mortal remains to India.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in New York stated, “Our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Arshia Joshi, a young professional, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

"@IndiainNewYork is in touch with Ms Joshi's family and local community leaders. Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest," it added.

Further details are awaited. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 24 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST
