US Consulate condoles death of Indian-origin Arshia Joshi in Pennsylvania car accident
In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in New York sent its ‘deepest condolences' to Arshia Joshi’s family. The Indian-origin woman lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21.
The Indian consulate in New York on Sunday expressed its 'deepest condolences' to the family members of an Indian-origin 21-year-old woman, Arshia Joshi, who died in a car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21.
