US Consulate in Frankfurt sets aside visa interview appointments for Indians
As the interview wait times for visitor B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas in India vary from 15 to 20 months, the US Consulate in Frankfurt has set aside non-immigrant visa interview appointments specifically for Indian applicants, according to a report published by The Times of India.