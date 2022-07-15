In the wake of reports stating that the United States Consulate General in Mumbai urged the Mumbai Port Authority not to allow Russian vessels to call at the Mumbai port, India on Thursday responded that the request should have been sent through the diplomatic route. With reports stating that the US Consulate General in Mumbai suggested the Mumbai Port Authority not to allow Russian vessels to call at the port, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the relevant embassy has been advised that the appropriate channel for any such diplomatic communication is through the ministry and the mission in New Delhi.

