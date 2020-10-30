US court asks Antrix to pay $1.2 billion compensation to Bengaluru start-up

In its lawsuit filed in the US District Court, Western District of Washington in September 2018, Devas Multimedia said three separate international tribunals and nine different arbitrators have found the termination of the Devas-Antrix agreement to have been wrongful, with one of the tribunals describing it as “conduct 'which shocks, or at least surprises, a sense of juridical propriety,’" and another finding it to be “a clear breach of simple good faith" by India.