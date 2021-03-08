US criticizes India at WTO over increasing restrictions on trade

During India’s 7th latest Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the WTO, the US side said it is disappointing to see India’s restrictive trade measures, urging it to significantly reduce tariffs and remove non-tariff barriers on imports. “For example, since India’s last TPR, India’s simple average MFN applied tariff rate has increased from 13.5% in 2015 to 17.6% in 2019, according to the WTO tariff profiles. This will not facilitate India’s integration into global supply chains," the US said. India’s TPR was released in January, but the minutes of the discussions were released last week.