US Defence Secretary assures strengthening defence relations with India

New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday assured India of the new Biden administration’s commitment to security ties with New Delhi as well as Washington’s desire to broaden the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Austin’s assurances came during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his first engagement soon after his arrival in New Delhi on the third and last leg of his three nation Asia tour. His earlier stops included Japan and South Korea. This is the first visit by a senior Biden administration official to India.

“Austin conveyed greetings of President (Joe) Biden to the Prime Minister," an Indian readout of the meeting said.

Modi “outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties. He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden," the statement said.

“Secretary Austin reiterated the US Government’s continued commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries. He expressed US’s strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," it added.

Austin’s swing through Asia is seen as an attempt to shore up alliances and partnerships in the face of China flexing its muscles as Beijing emerges as a key pole on the international stage.

India-US defence ties have evolved into a close partnership in recent years – a far cry from the days of the Cold War when New Delhi looked at Washington tilt towards arch rival Pakistan with intense suspicion. Since the year 2000, India has imported $18-20 billion worth of US military hardware including choppers like the Apaches and Chinooks, the heavy lift C-17 Globemaster aircraft and the maritime reconnaissance P8-I aircraft. New Delhi has also signed four pacts with the US that allows closer cooperation between the militaries of the two countries including in the area of communications.

“Warm welcome to Delhi, @SecDef Mr. Austin. Your visit to India is definitely going to further deepen the cooperation and partnership between India and the United States. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow (Saturday)," Singh said in a Twitter post on Friday.

Austin is also expected to meet Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar before he concludes his India visit.

On the talks’ table with Indian interlocutors were a series of issues ranging from plans for India to acquire armed drones from the US, more support for the Make in India programme, New Delhi’s tensions with Bejing primarily the military standoff with China in the Himalayas and cooperation in the maritime domain especially in the Indo-Pacific.

According to news reports Austin could also push for India to acquire US made fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force and Navy.India is looking for some 150 fighter jets for the two forces combined to be built in the country in a joint venture between an Indian company and a US original equipment manufacturer. US companies Boeing and Lockheed Martin are among those in the fray along with Sweden’s SAAB and France’s Dassault Aviation.

According to a person familiar with the matter, India will seek US help for its “Make in India" programme under which New Delhi wants to emerge as a defence manufacturing hub. India is seen as one of the world’s top arms importers but is aiming to rework its image into that of hardware manufacturer. India has inaugurated two defence corridors – one in the north and one in the south for Indian and foreign firms to set up manufacturing facilities.

