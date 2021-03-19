US Defence Secretary assures strengthening defence relations with India

India-US defence ties have evolved into a close partnership in recent years – a far cry from the days of the Cold War when New Delhi looked at Washington tilt towards arch rival Pakistan with intense suspicion. Since the year 2000, India has imported $18-20 billion worth of US military hardware including choppers like the Apaches and Chinooks, the heavy lift C-17 Globemaster aircraft and the maritime reconnaissance P8-I aircraft. New Delhi has also signed four pacts with the US that allows closer cooperation between the militaries of the two countries including in the area of communications.

