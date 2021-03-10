US Defence Secretary to travel to India along with Japan, South Korea next week

In Japan, Austin will join US Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken for the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee ('2 2'), hosted by Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, to emphasize that the US-Japan Alliance has never been more resolute and resilient – the cornerstone of peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of long-term competition with China, it said.

