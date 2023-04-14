US delegation in India to pursue collaboration in AI, other critical areas1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Both sides reviewed 35 joint projects to be carried out by Technology Innovation Hubs and US research institutions
New Delhi: A high-level US delegation is in India to forge stronger bilateral cooperation in vital areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, clean energy, and biotechnology.
