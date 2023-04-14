A high-level US delegation is in India to forge stronger bilateral cooperation in vital areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, clean energy, and biotechnology.

The delegation, spearheaded by Senator Todd Young, met Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, to discuss expanding collaboration and exploring new partnership opportunities in cutting-edge technologies.

Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering scientific innovation and implementing social initiatives through science-based solutions, particularly in space, biotech, geospatial, and sustainable startups.

In the meeting, both sides reviewed 35 joint projects to be carried out by Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs) and US research institutions. Six TIHs have been selected for joint research and development initiatives with National Science Foundation (NSF)-supported institutions. Senator Young expressed enthusiasm for the synergy between the TIHs and the NSF.

The Indo-US joint clean energy R&D program, a collaboration between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the US Department of Energy, was also highlighted. Additionally, the two countries are exploring the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration between the Geological Survey of India and the United States Geological Survey.

Another significant cooperative venture is the LIGO-India project, which recently received approval from the Union Cabinet. The advanced gravitational-wave detector, to be constructed in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of ₹2,600 crore, will be completed by 2030 and work in tandem with its twin facilities in Louisiana and Washington in the US.