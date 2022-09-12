US delegation visit India to identify scope of collaboration in education

An Education Trade Mission by US Commerce Department will be on a 5 day visit to India
The objective of the mission is to identify and promote collaboration in the education sector
As India chalks its way into the education reforms through the New Education Policy (NEP), an Education Trade Mission by US Commerce Department is on a 5-day visit to India. The mission will visit Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru to identify and promote opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American institutes of higher education. The visit will start today and will continue till Friday.
The visit comes in the backdrop of India trying to implement its new National Education Policy which promises some overarching reforms in the Indian education sector. The new policy plans to aggressively expand India's higher education system including expansion of research, experiential learning, and internationalization of the curriculum.
US institutions of higher education have enriching experience in these areas and their knowledge of the best practices will help India to adapt to the upcoming reforms in the sector.
The delegation will have representatives from 21 higher educational institutes in the US from 15 states.
"This trade mission will explore new partnerships in education and will further strengthen the strong and growing higher education ties between the United States and India," said Charge d'Affaires Patricia A. Lacina on the visit.
Three educational technology and service providers will also join the delegation to explore the scope of providing world-class capabilities to India.
The participants of the delegation will also have direct meetings with representatives of India's higher educational institutes, student recruiting agents and other important stakeholders in the Indian education sectors. The meetings are aimed at facilitating the delegation to have first-hand knowledge about the sector and hear directly from the people involved.
The delegation will also meet leaders from the government (both Central and State level), education regulators and business executives to know their views about the partnership between US and Indian educational institutions. In person, student fairs will also be conducted on 12 September in Mumbai and 15 September in New Delhi.
