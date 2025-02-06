Indians Deportation from US LIVE: More than 100 Indian immigrants arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. The deportation from the United States resulted in a huge political uproar in India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar harped on ‘obligation’ of countries to take back illegals in his statement in Rajya Sabha today.
A US military plane carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such flight to the country as part of a crackdown ordered by the Trump administration, airport officials said.
Why Are Indians Being Deported?
Government and political standpoint
Indian Government's stance on Indians deportation from US
Earlier, India has assured full cooperation with the United States in the matter and reiterated that it is ready to accept the deported Indians after verification.
Indians Deportation from US LIVE: "We are engaging the US govt to ensure that the deportees not be mistreated in any manner. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on the strong crackdown against the illegal immigration industry. On the basis of information provided by the deportees, law enforcement agencies will take necessary, preventive and exemplary action against the agents and such agencies." Said EAM jaishankar
Adding to the topic of restraining Indian deportees while returning from US in a military airplane, Jaishankar further said, "Process of deportation is not new one. Needs of deportees during transit related to foods, and other necessities are attended to’
“During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed", Jaishankar added.
Indians Deportation from US LIVE: EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "The deportation by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) authority. The SOP of deportation by aircraft used by ICE which is effective from 2012 provides for the use of restraint. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained."
Indians Deportation from US LIVE: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that the government is making efforts to bring all of them back.
Indians' deportation by US LIVE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday questioned the strong ties between US Prsident Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.
“I would say that a lot was talked about PM Modi and Trump’s friendship. Couldn’t we send our plane to get them all back? PM should answer," Gandhi told media
