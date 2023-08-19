US deports 21 Indian students in visa crackdown in a single day, ‘threatens jail’. Detail here1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST
21 Indian students deported from the US, sparking visa-related concerns. Raises questions about fairness and clarity in the visa application process.
Twenty-one Indian students were deported from the US in a single day, sparking visa-related concerns. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the students had completed visa formalities but faced document checks and detainment at Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco airports, as per media reports