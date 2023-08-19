Twenty-one Indian students were deported from the US in a single day, sparking visa-related concerns. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the students had completed visa formalities but faced document checks and detainment at Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco airports, as per media reports

Students shared their confusion, as they believed they had fulfilled all requirements for their visas and were prepared to join colleges.

As per Deccan Herald, The students said that they were not given adequate information about why they were sent back and assumed that it had something to do with their visa documentation. Some students said that their phones and even WhatsApp chats were checked.

Others said that they were asked to leave calmly and warned of serious legal action if they raised objections. Some said that the common universities which they were headed to include those in Missouri and South Dakota states.

Meanwhile, website 7am.com said, The distressed students reported being held in tight spaces without proper communication after their checks. They were also threatened of jail.

The students will be prohibited to enter the US for next 5 years, Hindu report cited

Deportation consequences have left students grappling with not only the loss of time, resources, and future prospects but also the distressing implications of stringent US regulations. Particularly noteworthy is the five-year ban imposed on those deemed inadmissible upon deportation.

US new visa rule may deport tens of thousands of Indian students

The US has introduced new visa rules for foreign students due to COVID-19, potentially forcing Indian and Chinese students to return home or risk deportation. Around 202,000 Indian and 369,000 Chinese students study in the US, forming a substantial portion of international students. These rules discourage students from continuing online education, a response to concerns about compromised quality and economic impacts, Mint had earlier reported

An estimated 40%-50% of Indian students have already returned home due to COVID-19.

“This is insensitive and may change the optics. It will create confusion and uncertainty for Indian students, who are still there. I believe some 40-50% of India students must have returned in last few months due to corona infections, and a majority of those left will come back or face immigration issues," Sunit Singh Kocher, a veteran study abroad consultant in Delhi.

