The return of over 100 Indian students, who secured admissions to US universities, from various US airports has caused shock among the student community. After obtaining visas and traveling to the US, around 100 students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were reportedly denied entry at ports of entry and sent back to India.

New reports suggested US officials are checking the social media profiles, chats, and emails to check the financial health of the students, their intention. There are some other sources who claim that many of them were confined to a tight space and also threatened of jail.

Why were the students deported?

While no official statement from US authorities exists, there are reports indicating that deported students didn't meet specific criteria. These criteria reportedly include financial stability, objectionable social media content, and unsatisfactory responses during immigration interviews.

“Students should remember one thing. Getting a visa doesn’t guarantee you an entry into the US. They have to meet all the criteria and properly answer the queries at the Immigration counter," an analyst, who is following the immigration process closely, told Hindu Businessline.

The developments are being closely monitored by the Telangana Government. A source close to the State government told the Newspaper, “It is not something new that students are sent back. Every day 2-3 students from the country are sent back. The number is looking huge now because of the spurt in the number of visas post the Pandemic. Students are advised to follow the procedures diligently,"

Students may face 5 year ban

Earlier Mint had reported, the students will be prohibited to enter the US for next 5 years.

Deportation consequences have left students grappling with not only the loss of time, resources, and future prospects but also the distressing implications of stringent US regulations. Particularly noteworthy is the five-year ban imposed on those deemed inadmissible upon deportation.