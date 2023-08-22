US deports Indian students: Expert explains how to avoid deportation, says ‘Visa doesn’t guarantee you an entry'1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Over 100 Indian students denied entry to US, facing deportation and a 5-year ban due to visa criteria violations.
The return of over 100 Indian students, who secured admissions to US universities, from various US airports has caused shock among the student community. After obtaining visas and traveling to the US, around 100 students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were reportedly denied entry at ports of entry and sent back to India.