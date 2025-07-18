US designates Pakistani group LeT's proxy The Resistance Front as global terrorists over Pahalgam attack

The United States on Thursday (July 17) designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), citing its role in the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

Announcing the designation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described TRF as a “front and proxy” of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is already listed as a terrorist group by both the United Nations and the United States.

“These actions demonstrate the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” Rubio said in a statement.

Pahalgam massacre triggers global outrage The Pahalgam terror attack shocked the region. Survivors told media that armed militants targeted Hindu civilians, reportedly separating women and children before ordering male victims to recite the Muslim declaration of faith. Most of the 26 victims were Hindus.

TRF claimed responsibility for the massacre shortly after, though little was previously known about the group, a “smokescreen” created by LeT to operate under a different name and mask its Pakistan-based support.

India strikes back, Pakistan denies role In response to the Pahalgam killings, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeted strikes on terror networks across the Line of Control and into Pakistani territory. While Islamabad condemned the violence, it denied any connection to the attack or to TRF’s operations.

The US designation puts additional pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror proxies operating from its soil. It also enables US authorities to block TRF’s assets and prohibit material support to the group.