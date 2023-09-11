New Delhi: Tata Power Solar Limited is set to receive up to $425 million in financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for its upcoming greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant at Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, the company said in filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.

DFC’s financial support for Tata Power Solar will help secure the supply chain. Subsequently, the plant’s first module production is expected by the end of the year.

Tata Power Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), said it is committed to expanding its clean and green energy capacity, targeting an increase from 38% to 70% by 2030. The company is focusing on renewable capacity expansion and transitioning into a consumer-oriented business.

Currently, Tata Power's renewable portfolio stands at approx. 7.8 GW, with 4.1 GW operational and 3.6 GW under implementation. The company also has an operational solar-cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 500 MW.

"We appreciate DFC's assistance for our solar cell and module production facility in Tamil Nadu. It shows the trust and belief DFC has in Tata Power’s ability to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing supply line in the country. This will go a long way in supporting the renewable and clean energy transition in the country," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power.

The investment, which aims to support the ambitious program and increase renewable energy manufacturing, is pending US Congressional notification.

DFC partners with private sector players around the world to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. This financing will contribute towards India’s commitment of achieving 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.

