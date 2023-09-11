US DFC approves up to $425 million for Tata Power solar-cell and module plant1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:31 PM IST
The financing is for the company’s upcoming 4.3 GW plant at Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: Tata Power Solar Limited is set to receive up to $425 million in financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for its upcoming greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant at Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, the company said in filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.