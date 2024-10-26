US DHS deports illegal Indian migrants: ‘...to counter human smuggling’

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed that since June 2024, the department “has removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries—including India.”

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Prior to 1965, US immigration was tightly controlled, with parts of the world all but ineligible and caps that ended up favouring immigrants from northern Europe. Photo: (AFP)

The United States' Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday that it used a chartered flight to India to send back Indian nationals 'who did not establish a legal basis to remain in the United State". The "large-frame charter removal flight" was conducted on October 22.

The official statement released on Friday stated, “On October 22, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducted a large-frame charter removal flight to the Republic of India of Indian nationals who did not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

The US department further stated that the flight "demonstrates the Department’s continued commitment to pursuing sustained cooperation with the Indian government and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration and jointly work to counter human smuggling."

Kristie A. Canegallo, a senior official performing the duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, said that Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal. The official added, “...intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise.”

"The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce our nation’s laws," the official emphasized.

The US DHS informed that since June 2024, the department has removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries—including India.

Meanwhile, sources told news agency ANI that both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration as part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility.

"This is being done to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US. The latest deportation of Indian nationals by a chartered flight is a result of this cooperation. Such deportations have been happening for several years," the sources were quoted as saying.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 02:36 PM IST
US DHS deports illegal Indian migrants: '...to counter human smuggling'

