‘US does not seek to decouple from China’: Raimondo on semiconductor supply MoU with India2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:05 PM IST
- According to reports, China has sanctioned USD 140 billion to boost domestic chip manufacturing to overcome the US export restrictions.
India and the United states on Friday inked a deal on increasing private sector cooperation in the area of semiconductors. The Memorandum of Understanding signed between US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal aims to facilitate business opportunities and develop an ecosystem with a view to reduce their dependency on China and Taiwan.
