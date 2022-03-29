US eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India from 'Level 3' to 'Level 1'1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
- The CDC in its advisory said it has changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to ‘Level 1 (Low)’ from 'Level 3 (High).'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (local time) has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for India, taking it from Level 3 (high risk) to Level 1 (low risk).
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (local time) has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for India, taking it from Level 3 (high risk) to Level 1 (low risk).
The CDC in its advisory said it has changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1 (Low)" from "Level 3 (High)."
The CDC in its advisory said it has changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1 (Low)" from "Level 3 (High)."
Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to India.
Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to India.
Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.
Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.
Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces.
Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces.
The CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to "Level 1." The State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory for India to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," reflecting the lower COVID-19 risk, but also cited the risk of "crime and terrorism."
The CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to "Level 1." The State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory for India to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," reflecting the lower COVID-19 risk, but also cited the risk of "crime and terrorism."
CDC uses Travel Health Notices (THNs) to alert travellers and other audiences to health threats around the world and advise on how to protect themselves.
CDC uses Travel Health Notices (THNs) to alert travellers and other audiences to health threats around the world and advise on how to protect themselves.
Meanwhile, with 1,270 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in India has dipped to 15,859 on Monday, Union Health Ministry informed.
Meanwhile, with 1,270 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in India has dipped to 15,859 on Monday, Union Health Ministry informed.
The active caseload now constitutes 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.
The active caseload now constitutes 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.
The Ministry, in a press release, said that there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too.
The Ministry, in a press release, said that there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.26 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.29 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.26 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.29 per cent.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!