According to the WHO, nearly 50 countries have approved the Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine. These include--The US, the UK, Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentine, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Grenada, Honduras, Hungary, Jamaica, Lebanon, Madagascar, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ukraine.