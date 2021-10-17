Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US eases Covid travel curbs from Nov 8; Here's what it means for fully vaccinated Indians

US eases Covid travel curbs from Nov 8; Here's what it means for fully vaccinated Indians

Premium
The US will be lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors, including Indians starting November 8
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Livemint

US Covid-19 travel guidelines: Indians who have taken either Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Sputnik, will not be able to travel to the US next month

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United States of America will be lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors, including Indians starting November 8. With this, the US has ended historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the US for as long as 21 months.

The United States of America will be lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors, including Indians starting November 8. With this, the US has ended historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the US for as long as 21 months.

The official White House order stated, "Starting November 8, the United States will admit fully vaccinated foreign air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil".

The official White House order stated, "Starting November 8, the United States will admit fully vaccinated foreign air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil".

The US has not announced any travel-specific, quarantine or Covid-19 testing guidelines yet. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use, as well as those authorized by the WHO, will be accepted for entry into the United States.

The US has not announced any travel-specific, quarantine or Covid-19 testing guidelines yet. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use, as well as those authorized by the WHO, will be accepted for entry into the United States.

So far, the WHO has approved seven vaccines--Moderna's m-RNA-1273; Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2; Johnson & Johnson' Ad26.COV2.S; Oxford/AstraZeneca's AZD1222; Serum Institute of India's Covishield; Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV (Vero Cells), and Sinovac's CoronaVac.

So far, the WHO has approved seven vaccines--Moderna's m-RNA-1273; Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2; Johnson & Johnson' Ad26.COV2.S; Oxford/AstraZeneca's AZD1222; Serum Institute of India's Covishield; Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV (Vero Cells), and Sinovac's CoronaVac.

Besides, the CDC said that it will also accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers.

Besides, the CDC said that it will also accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers.

"Individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated," the CDC added.

"Individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated," the CDC added.

According to the WHO, nearly 50 countries have approved the Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine. These include--The US, the UK, Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentine, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Grenada, Honduras, Hungary, Jamaica, Lebanon, Madagascar, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ukraine.

According to the WHO, nearly 50 countries have approved the Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine. These include--The US, the UK, Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentine, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Grenada, Honduras, Hungary, Jamaica, Lebanon, Madagascar, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ukraine.

However, as per the CDC's notification, Indians who have taken either Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Sputnik, will not be able to travel to the US next month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Opportunities galore in India for investors: Nirmala Si ...

Premium

India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 7 months; cas ...

Premium

Tomato prices rise in Delhi on high fuel rates, crop da ...

Premium

Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these trains. F ...

However, as per the CDC's notification, Indians who have taken either Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Sputnik, will not be able to travel to the US next month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Opportunities galore in India for investors: Nirmala Si ...

Premium

India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 7 months; cas ...

Premium

Tomato prices rise in Delhi on high fuel rates, crop da ...

Premium

Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these trains. F ...

The Centre is hopeful that the WHO  will soon give approval to India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Recently, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the WHO will soon give approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The Centre is hopeful that the WHO  will soon give approval to India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Recently, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the WHO will soon give approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible," Shringla said.

“It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible," Shringla said.

The restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air passengers from China in January 2020 and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them.

The restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air passengers from China in January 2020 and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them.

However, with the ease in US travel curbs, the non US air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and will need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test. Foreign visitors crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative test.

However, with the ease in US travel curbs, the non US air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and will need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test. Foreign visitors crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative test.

The new rules do not require foreign visitors or Americans entering the country to go into quarantine. The CDC plans to issue new rules soon on contact tracing for international air travellers.

The new rules do not require foreign visitors or Americans entering the country to go into quarantine. The CDC plans to issue new rules soon on contact tracing for international air travellers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!