US easing export of jab raw materials may boost supplies

When the viruses have multiplied into large quantities after a period of time, these are harvested and the bioreactor bags are disposed of. Then starts the process of filtration and purification, which involves the use of specific filters, resins, cassettes and other apparatus, many of which are imported from the US. For Covaxin, there is also an additional process of inactivation—killing the virus with a chemical agent—that takes place during this stage. After purification, the viruses are converted into formulations, packaged in vials and shipped. The entire process could take up to a few months, depending on the vaccine.