US Embassy in India issues fresh warning for student visa holders: ‘If you are arrested or violate any laws…’

The US Embassy in India has warned that breaking laws or arrest in the United States can lead to serious consequences for international students, including visa revocation, deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. It further asserted that a US visa is a privilege and not a right.

In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy said, “Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right.”

Decline in international student enrolment The warning for international students follows a recent decline, as new international student enrollments at US colleges and universities dropped by 17% this autumn, based on data from the Institute of International Education (IIE). The report includes feedback from 825 institutions nationwide.

Mixed enrollment patterns were observed across institutions. According to IIE, 29% of universities recorded increases in new enrolments, 14% experienced no change, while 57% faced declines.

Among schools reporting a decline, 96% identified visa application issues as a primary reason. Additionally, 68% mentioned travel restrictions implemented during the Trump administration. Many institutions reported that students experienced prolonged delays caused by extended wait times or the temporary suspension of visa issuance earlier this year.

India leads the drop Most colleges reported significant drops in new enrolments from Indian students, who constitute the largest proportion of international students in the US.

Stricter immigration checks under Trump administration Policies affecting international student mobility include efforts to limit foreign student enrollment, allow consular officers to request public social media accounts from visa applicants, and impose visa revocations and delays for renewal applicants. These measures have created more uncertainty for prospective students and educational institutions, Mint earlier reported.