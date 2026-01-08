US embassy in India issues warning to B1, B2 visa holders: ‘You could be permanently banned from future travel if…’

The United States Embassy in India on Thursday warned B1 and B2 visa holders, stating that misusing a visa or overstaying the permitted time could result in a permanent ban on future travel, and emphasised that it is the responsibility of visa holders to use it correctly.

“If you misuse your visa or stay longer than permitted, you could be permanently banned from future travel,” it said on X in an animated video explaining visa guide.

It mentioned, “During the visa interview, if the consular officer believes you do not intend to follow the rules for a visitor visa. he or she may deny your application. It's your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa.”

This followed an earlier warning that violating US laws or being arrested in the country can have serious consequences for international students, such as visa cancellation, deportation, and being barred from obtaining future visas. It also emphasised that a US visa is a privilege, not a right.

What are B1, B2 visas? B1 and B2 visas are types of temporary US visitor visas that allow foreign nationals to enter the United States for short-term business or personal reasons.

Visitors on a B-1 visa may engage in various business-related activities. These include consulting with business associates, attending professional, scientific, educational, or business conventions or conferences, settling an estate, or negotiating contracts.

B-2 visa holders can travel for leisure or tourism purposes, such as vacations or visiting friends and family. The visa also allows for medical treatment, participation in social events organised by fraternal, social, or service groups, and involvement in amateur activities like musical or sports events, provided no payment is received. Visitors may enroll in short recreational courses, such as a two-day cooking class, as long as they are not for academic credit toward a degree.

Meanwhile, there has been a recent decline in new international student enrollments at US colleges and universities, which fell by 17% this fall, according to data from the Institute of International Education (IIE). The report, which surveyed 825 institutions across the country, revealed varied enrollment trends: 29% of universities saw an increase in new enrollments, 14% stated no change, and 57% experienced a decline.