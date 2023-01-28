US embassy plans to reduce backlog in two visa categories in 2023 for Indians. Details here2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- Currently, the wait time for Indians applying for work visas ranges from 60-280 days
The US embassy and its consulates in India are focussing to expedite the visa process for Indians. Mumbai Consular Chief John Ballard said that the embassy is largely focussing to reduce the backlog for first-time B1 and B2 tourist and business travel visas.
